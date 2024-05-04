Georgian protesters against ‘Russia-style’ media law mark Orthodox Easter with candlelight vigil

TBILISI, Georgia (AP) — Several thousand Georgians have marked Orthodox Easter with a candlelight vigil outside Parliament in the capital, Tbilisi. Daily protests are continuing against a proposed bill that critics say would stifle media freedom and obstruct the country’s bid to join the European Union. The law would require media, NGOs and other nonprofits to register as “pursuing the interests of a foreign power” if they receive more than 20% of their funding from abroad. Its opponents cite its similarities to Russian legislation used to target Kremlin critics. The atmosphere was peaceful Saturday evening as demonstrators clutched Georgian and EU flags, a small choir sang Easter songs and activists distributed traditional foods.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.