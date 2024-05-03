Three groups are suing New Jersey to block an offshore wind farm

LONG BEACH TOWNSHIP, N.J. (AP) — Three anti-wind power groups are suing New Jersey to overturn a key environmental approval for a wind energy farm planned off the coast of Long Beach Island. Save Long Beach Island, Defend Brigantine Beach and Protect Our Coast NJ are challenging a determination by the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection that the Atlantic Shores wind farm project meets the requirements of a federal coastal protection law. State officials declined comment, but offshore wind supporters say the technology is necessary to fight climate change. It is one of three offshore wind farms with preliminary approval in New Jersey.

