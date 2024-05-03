The Twins and their lucky home run sausage are home safely with the winning streak still intact
By DAVE CAMPBELL
AP Sports Writer
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Twins are no stranger to unique home-run celebrations. They introduced a fishing vest and toy fishing pole to the dugout last season. This year, a summer sausage has become the object of their affection. Hitting coach David Popkins brought the sausage into the dugout last week and beckoned his players to tap it before their at-bats. The Twins followed with a flurry of big hits. They took the cured meat with them on the road and stretched their win streak to 10 games. The sausage returned home safely and was refrigerated before their game against Boston.