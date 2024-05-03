Safety lapses contributed to patient assaults at Oregon State Hospital, federal report says

A federal report says safety lapses at the Oregon State Hospital contributed to recent patient-on-patient assaults. Oregon Public Broadcasting detailed the findings after receiving the report through a public records request. The report by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services investigated a recent choking attack and sexual assault, among other incidents. It found that staff didn’t always adequately supervise their patients, and that the hospital didn’t fully investigate the incidents. In a statement, the hospital said it was dedicated to its patients and working to improve conditions. It has 10 days from receiving the report to submit a plan of correction. The hospital is Oregon’s most secure inpatient psychiatric facility.

