Power blackouts hit Tanzania as Cyclone Hidaya intensifies towards the country’s coastline

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Tanzania’s power distributing company has announced a major blackout for most parts of the country due to the power grid’s failure ahead of approaching Cyclone Hidaya. The metrological department says the cyclone continues toward the coastline. Heavy rainfall and strong winds have been reported in the coastal areas of Mtwara and Lindi, with forecasts saying that Tanzania’s commercial hub, Dar es Salaam, may be affected. Authorities warned residents on Saturday to exercise caution as the intensity of the cyclone increases. Over the past weeks, flooding caused by weeks of heavy rain across Tanzania killed 155 people and affected more than 200,000 others.

