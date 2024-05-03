New Orleans’ own PJ Morton returns home to Jazz Fest with new music

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Grammy Award-winning singer, songwriter and producer PJ Morton comes home with a new album and memoir dropping soon amid a Saturday afternoon performance at the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival, which nears the end of an eight-day run. Morton said he looks forward every year to taking the stage at the Fair Grounds. Morton, in an interview with The Associated Press, said the performance there feels like participating in a family reunion. Morton said fans can expect to hear a mix of old and new, including songs from his latest project, “Cape Town to Cairo,” a collection he created in 30 days during a journey that took him to South Africa, Nigeria, Ghana and Egypt.

