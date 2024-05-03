Lawyers for teen suing NBA star Ja Morant over a fight during a pickup game withdraw from the case

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee judge has ruled that lawyers for a teenager who is suing two-time NBA All-Star Ja Morant over a fight during an offseason pickup game can withdraw from the case after citing irreconcilable conflicts with their client. Rebecca Adelman and Leslie Ballin had filed a motion in Shelby County Circuit Court asking a judge to allow them to withdraw from the lawsuit filed by Joshua Holloway against Morant. The Memphis Grizzlies guard hosted a daylong series of pickup games at his parents’ home in July 2022 that ended when he punched the then 17-year-old Holloway once in the face after the teen threw a basketball that hit Morant in the face.

