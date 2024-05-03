Improvised explosive kills three and wounds seven in Pakistan’s southwest Baluchistan province

QUETTA, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistani police say a blast from an improvised explosive device has killed three people and wounded seven in southwestern Baluchistan province. Footage from the scene moments before the attack shows a motorcyclist traveling alongside the car, attaching something to it before riding off. The car exploded, scattering civilians and traffic. Nobody immediately claimed responsibility for Friday’s blast in Khuzdar. Police said the president of the local press club was among those killed. It’s the second attack to strike Khuzdar in less than a month.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.