Flowers, candles, silence as Serbia marks the 1st anniversary of mass shooting at a Belgrade school

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Hundreds of people are laying flowers and lighting candles to commemorate the victims of Serbia’s first-ever school shooting a year ago that left nine children and a school guard dead and six people wounded. A somber, silent queue formed on a rainy day outside the elementary School in central Belgrade where a 13-year-old boy is accused of opening fire at his schoolmates using his father’s guns. Just a day later, a shooting rampage outside the capital further shocked the country. A 20-year-old man is accused of killing nine and wounding 12 others, mostly young people. The shootings shocked Serbia, where mass shootings are rare and none had taken place at a school before.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.