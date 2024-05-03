Flood and landslide hit Indonesia’s Sulawesi island, killing 14

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Officials say 14 people are dead after a flood and landslide hit Indonesia’s Sulawesi island. Torrential rain pounding the area since Thursday triggered a landslide in Luwu district in South Sulawesi province. Floods up to 10 feet have affected more than 1,000 houses, with 42 of them swept off their foundations. A search and rescue team is evacuating residents. A National Disaster Management Agency spokesperson said Saturday that more than a hundred people have been moved to mosques or relatives’ houses outside the affected area. Seasonal downpours cause frequent landslides and floods in Indonesia, a chain of 17,000 islands where millions of people live in mountainous areas or in fertile floodplains.

