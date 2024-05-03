Doug Liman, Matt Damon and the Afflecks made a heist comedy for Apple. ‘The Instigators’

Filmmaker Doug Liman directs Matt Damon for the first time in over 20 years in the new heist comedy “The Instigators,” coming to Apple TV+ in August. But unlike “The Bourne Identity,” where Damon was going into Liman’s world, here Liman was on Damon’s turf, in Boston and working with the Affleck brothers. And he loved it. Casey and Damon play a couple of slightly inept guys attempting a heist that goes wrong. “The Instigators” was made in partnership with AppleTV+, which will give the film a limited theatrical run starting Aug. 2 before it hits the service on Aug. 9.

