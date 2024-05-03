Court appearance for country star Morgan Wallen in chair-throwing case postponed until August

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — An initial hearing for country music star Morgan Wallen has been postponed until Aug. 15 in a case in which he’s accused of throwing a chair from the rooftop of a six-story bar and nearly hitting two police officers. Wallen’s attorney, Worrick Robinson, told reporters that the case is “very complicated” and promised that the singer, who had waived his right to be there Friday, would be at the postponed hearing on Aug. 15. The “One Thing at a Time” singer has been charged with three felony counts of reckless endangerment and one misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct. Wallen issued a statement last month in which he said he accepted “responsibility” and was “not proud” of his behavior.

