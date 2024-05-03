Bystander livestreams during Charlotte standoff show an ever-growing appetite for social media video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — A deadly shootout in Charlotte that left five dead illustrates how smartphone-wielding bystanders don’t always run for cover when bullets start to fly. Increasingly, they look to livestream their perspective of the attack. Experts say the reaction reflects the new role that bystanders play in the age of smartphones. Saing Chhoeun was locked out of his home Monday as law enforcement with high-powered riles descended into his yard and garage. He took out his phone and started live-streaming the standoff between officials and his neighbor, a man wanted for possession of a firearm by an ex-felon and fleeing to elude. Other residents did the same.

By ERIK VERDUZCO and LEAH WILLINGHAM Associated Press

