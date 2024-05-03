Biden and Trump offer worlds-apart contrasts on issues in 2024’s rare contest between 2 presidents

WASHINGTON (AP) — It hasn’t happened in almost anyone’s lifetime: two presidents squaring off in one election. Joe Biden and his predecessor, Donald Trump, have track records in office that voters will judge alongside their promises. On abortion, immigration, taxes, wars abroad — you name it — they’re offering sharply different choices on the issues. Higher taxes on the super rich, or not. Abortion rights reaffirmed, or left to states to restrict or allow as each decides, if not limited nationally. The onward march of regulation and incentives to restrain climate change, or a slow walk if not an about-face. A commitment to stand with Ukraine or let go.

By SEUNG MIN KIM, JILL COLVIN and CALVIN WOODWARD Associated Press

