AP Was There: Ohio National Guard killed protesters at Kent State University

KENT, Ohio (AP) — On May 4, 1970, The Ohio National Guard opened fire on unarmed student protesters at Kent State University. Four students were killed, and nine others were injured. The demonstration opposed the U.S. bombing of neutral Cambodia during the Vietnam War. The confrontation, sometimes referred to as the May 4 massacre, was a defining moment for a nation sharply divided over the protracted war, in which more than 58,000 Americans died. It sparked a strike of 4 million students across the U.S., temporarily closing some 900 colleges and universities and helping to turn public opinion against the U.S. military efforts in Southeast Asia.

