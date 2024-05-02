Universities take steps to prevent pro-Palestinian protest disruptions of graduation ceremonies

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Some U.S. universities with weekend graduation ceremonies are taking steps to keep a lid on possible disruptions. The school year is closing with campus tension over the Israel-Hamas war and pro-Palestinian protests. The University of Michigan says staff and security officers are ready to respond to any disruptions. It says interfering with commencement will not be considered free speech. Indiana University is designating protest zones outside graduation venues. Northeastern University in Boston is holding its commencement at Fenway Park a week after a pro-Palestinian encampment was removed and nearly 100 protesters were arrested.

By ED WHITE and ISABELLA VOLMERT Associated Press

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.