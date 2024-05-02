Thousands rally in Slovakia to protest a controversial overhaul of public broadcasting

BRATISLAVA, Slovakia (AP) — Thousands have rallied in the Slovak capital to protest – again – a controversial overhaul of the country’s public radio and television services, a move that critics say would result in the government taking full control of the media. The coalition government of populist Prime Minister Robert Fico approved the measure on April 24, and the Parliament, where Fico’s coalition government has a majority, is expected to approve it in June. It has been widely criticized by local journalists, the opposition, international media organizations and the European Commission. The proposed changes would mean the public broadcaster known as RTVS would cease to exist.

