Send us Patriots: Ukraine’s battered energy plants seek air defenses against Russian attacks
By JILL LAWLESS
Associated Press
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian energy workers are struggling to repair the damage from intensifying airstrikes aimed at pulverizing Ukraine’s energy grid. They worry they will lose the race to prepare for winter unless allies come up with air-defense systems to stop Russian missiles from reaching their targets. At one plant that was damaged last week, manager Oleh says there is one thing they need most: Patriot missiles. The Associated Press on Thursday visited an energy plant days after it was damaged in a cruise-missile attack. Owner DTEK says it has lost 80% of its electricity-generating capacity in almost 180 aerial attacks. It says repairing the damaged plants would take between six months and two years, even if there are no more strikes.