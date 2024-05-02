North Carolina bill ordering sheriffs to help immigration agents closer to law with Senate vote

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A House bill ordering North Carolina sheriffs and jailers to comply with federal immigration requests to hold an inmate suspected of being in the country illegally passed the state Senate. The Thursday vote was along party lines. The immigration bill now returns to the state House to approve changes to the bill that includes a mechanism allowing anyone to file a complaint against a public safety officer who they believe isn’t following the law. Supporters say the bill will keep communities safer while critics say it instills fear in the immigrant community.

