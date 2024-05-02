Non-white pedestrians more often end up in the ER for vehicle-related injuries, report shows

Pedestrians who are not white ended up in the emergency room for traffic-related injuries at higher rates than white people. That’s according to a new report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. There were more than 137,000 emergency room visits involving a pedestrian injury between January 2021 and December 2023. Asian pedestrians went to the ER 2.23 times more than white people, while Black people went 1.93 times more and Hispanic people 1.7 times more. Multiracial people or people of another race had the highest rate: 2.47. The report also said men were nearly twice as likely than women to get treatment.

