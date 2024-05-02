Skip to Content
Mississippi Republicans revive bill to regulate transgender bathroom use in schools

Published 5:32 pm

By MICHAEL GOLDBERG and EMILY WAGSTER PETTUS
Associated Press

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi’s Republican-led Legislature has completed a last-ditch effort to revive a bill to regulate transgender people’s use of bathrooms, locker rooms and dormitories in public education buildings. The bill would require all public education institutions to equip their buildings with single-sex spaces. Lawmakers pushed the proposal through the House and Senate in the final days of their four-month session. That came after negotiations between the chambers broke down on an earlier proposal. Republicans say they received a flurry of messages urging them to bring the bill back to life. Democrats say the bill would put transgender people at risk.

