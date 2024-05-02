Dentist accused of killing wife tried to plant letters suggesting she was suicidal, police say

DENVER (AP) — A Colorado dentist charged with killing his wife by putting poison in her protein shakes is now accused of asking a fellow jail inmate to plant letters to make it look like his wife was suicidal. A police detective testified Wednesday that James Craig offered to pay for the inmate’s release or provide free dental work if he would put the letters in Craig’s garage and truck at his home. The defense argued the inmate wasn’t a credible witness. However, a judge said there’s enough evidence for Craig to also be tried for the new accusation. Craig is set to go on trial in August.

