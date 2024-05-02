Cottage Health raising awareness to mental health services

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Cottage Psychiatry and Addiction Medicine Recognizes May as Mental Health Awareness Month

According to the National Alliance on Mental Illness, one out of every five adults in the United States experiences some form of mental illness every year.

However, the report shows only half of these individuals receive proper treatment.

As part of National Mental Health Awareness Month, Cottage Health is working with other community organizations to increase public awareness about mental health and provide access to support and education.

"For more than three decades, our team has been committed to destigmatizing mental health challenges and cultivating a healing environment for individuals who seek support," said Darcy Keep, Administrative Director of Psychiatry and Addiction Medicine. "We recognize the apprehension that often accompanies seeking help. However, we want the community to feel empowered and know we are here to support them in their journey."

Doctors at Cottage Health say the Cottage Psychiatry and Addiction Medicine program provides a comprehensive range of services to meet patients' needs and circumstances.

They say these services include acute inpatient psychiatry and detoxification, residential alcohol, drug, and co-occurring disorders, rehabilitation and several levels of outpatient treatment services.

They also say services offered by the Cottage Psychiatry and Addiction Medicine include the COPE Intensive Outpatient Program.

Doctors at Cottage Health say the Mental Health Intensive Outpatient Program provides skills-based group psychotherapy, family group psychotherapy, individual case management, and a daily structure that is three hours per day, four days per week.

According to doctors at Cottage Health, Cottage Residential Center provides comprehensive, medically supervised care for the treatment of substance use disorders.

They say the collaborative treatment approach offers a team of highly experienced professionals, including registered nurses (RNs) and licensed therapists (LMFTs), with referrals to a team of physicians specializing in addiction medicine.

Doctors at Cottage Health say Emergency Psychiatric Services, based at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, provides 24/7 comprehensive emergency mental health, psychiatric and chemical dependency evaluations, and emergency consultations and crisis intervention.

They say access to these vital services is facilitated through the Emergency Departments of both Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital and Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital.

Doctors at Cottage Health say the Cottage Psychiatry and Inpatient Medical Detoxification program at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital provides voluntary, short-term inpatient treatment for adults 18 years of age and older, catering to the entire spectrum of psychiatric illnesses with acute symptoms.

Additionally, they say the program aids patients in completing medical detoxification and withdrawal from substances such as alcohol, sedatives and opiates.

Doctors at Cottage Health believe most individual and group insurance plans cover the costs of psychiatry and addiction medicine programs.

They say private pay plans are also available to those without insurance coverage.

Doctors at cottage health hope the community can learn about the mental health services available to them.

For more information about Cottage Psychiatry and Addiction Medicine services, call 805-569-8339 or visit cottagehealth.org/mentalhealth.