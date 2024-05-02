As hip-hop grows in China, its performers seek a voice that reflects their lived experiences

CHENGDU, China (AP) — In 2018, the censors who oversee Chinese media issued a directive to the nation’s entertainment industry. They barred artists with tattoos and those who represent hip-hop or any other subculture. For months, no rappers appeared on the dozens of variety shows and singing competitions on Chinese TV. But what had looked like the end for Chinese hip-hop was just the beginning. It has managed to thrive by carving out a space for itself while staying clear of the government’s red lines. And it’s balancing genuine creative expression with something palatable in a country with powerful censors. Today, musicians say they’re looking forward to an arriving golden age.

