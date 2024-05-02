Alabama court authorizes second nitrogen execution

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama has authorized the execution of a second inmate by nitrogen gas. The decision comes after the state carried out the first nitrogen execution in January. The Alabama Supreme Court on Thursday granted the state attorney general’s request for an execution date for Alan Eugene Miller. Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey will set the exact date of the execution. Alabama in January used nitrogen gas to execute Kenneth Smith. Smith shook and convulsed for several minutes during the execution.

