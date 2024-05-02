A North Carolina man is charged with mailing an antisemitic threat to a Georgia rabbi
MACON, Ga. (AP) — A North Carolina man is charged with mailing an antisemitic threat to a rabbi in Georgia. A federal indictment unsealed Thursday says that Macon Rabbi Elizabeth Bahar received a threatening postcard in February after she testified before Georgia lawmakers to support defining antisemitism in state law. The postcard referenced the name of the gas to execute Jews during World War II and included the words “Jews are rats.” A grand jury indicted Ariel Collazo Ramos of High Point, North Carolina, on a charge of mailing threatening communications. Court records did not list an attorney for Ramos.