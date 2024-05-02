A North Carolina man is charged with mailing an antisemitic threat to a Georgia rabbi

MACON, Ga. (AP) — A North Carolina man is charged with mailing an antisemitic threat to a rabbi in Georgia. A federal indictment unsealed Thursday says that Macon Rabbi Elizabeth Bahar received a threatening postcard in February after she testified before Georgia lawmakers to support defining antisemitism in state law. The postcard referenced the name of the gas to execute Jews during World War II and included the words “Jews are rats.” A grand jury indicted Ariel Collazo Ramos of High Point, North Carolina, on a charge of mailing threatening communications. Court records did not list an attorney for Ramos.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.