Wisconsin school district says active shooter ‘neutralized’ outside middle school

MOUNT HOREB, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin school district says an active shooter has been “neutralized” outside a middle school in Mount Horeb and that no one in the building was injured. Authorities said without giving details that the “alleged assailant” was harmed, and a witness said she had heard gunshots and seen children running. News photos showed more than a dozen law enforcement vehicles including SWAT-style trucks outside the school with emergency lights flashing. First responders surrounding a gurney on the sidewalk also were visible. The district said in online posts that students at all of the district’s schools were on lockdown and family members were told not to come to any schools.

