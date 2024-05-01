Pentagon leaker Jack Teixeira to face military justice proceeding

WASHINGTON (AP) — Massachusetts Air National Guard member Jack Teixeira, who pleaded guilty to federal criminal charges for leaking highly classified military documents about the war in Ukraine and other national security secrets, will face a military justice proceeding later this month. Air Force officials say he faces two charges in the military justice system, including obstructing justice and failing to obey a lawful order. Prosecutors will present evidence during the military proceeding on May 14 at Hanscom Air Force Base in Massachusetts. The case could then move to a court-martial. Teixeira admitted illegally collecting some of the nation’s most sensitive secrets and sharing them on the social media platform Discord.

By LOLITA C. BALDOR Associated Press

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.