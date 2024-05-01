New Russia sanctions target weapons development and countries assisting in sanctions evasion

WASHINGTON (AP) — The United States has imposed new sanctions on hundreds of firms and people tied to Russia’s weapons development program, more than a dozen Chinese firms accused of helping Russia find workarounds to sanctions and individuals tied to the death of Russian dissident Alexey Navalny. The sanctions imposed Wednesday by the Treasury and State departments target Russia’s military-industrial base, chemical weapons programs and people and firms in third countries that help Russia acquire weapons components as its invasion of Ukraine has entered its third year. Russian President Vladimir Putin has repeatedly railed against rounds of U.S. and Western sanctions, claiming last year they’re “illegitimate sanctions” on his country.

By FATIMA HUSSEIN and MATTHEW DALY Associated Press

