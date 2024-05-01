‘I Saw the TV Glow’ is one of 2024’s buzziest films. It took Jane Schoenbrun a lifetime to make it

NEW YORK (AP) — Since its debut at the Sundance Film Festive, Jane Schoenbrun’s “I Saw the TV Glow” has been hailed as an acutely intense psychodrama of self discovery. Radiating adolescent angst and shaking with the tremors of body dysphoria, the film has been hailed for its reflection of transgender becoming. For Schoenbrun, the movie represents “the very unpleasant process of committing to throw yourself off a cliff.” Along with critics who have made “I Saw the TV Glow” among the most acclaimed movies of the year, Schoenbrun has some notable champions. A24 will release it in theaters Friday. Emma Stone is a producer.

