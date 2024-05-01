F1 champion Ayrton Senna remembered on Imola track 30 years after his death during the San Marino GP

IMOLA, Italy (AP) — The 30th anniversary of three-time F1 champion Ayrton Senna’s death is being commemorated with a memorial on the Imola track where he crashed during the 1994 San Marino Grand Prix. Formula One CEO Stefano Domenicali is to be joined Wednesday by politicians from Brazil and Italy plus a representative from Austria to also recall fellow Formula One driver Roland Ratzenberger, who died a day earlier during qualifying. A minute of silence will be held at 2:17 p.m. local time and flowers will be laid down at the Tamburello curve to observe the exact time and place that Senna crashed into a concrete wall at about 300 kph (185mph). The Brazilian was leading the race at the time.

