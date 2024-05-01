Employer of visiting nurse who was killed didn’t protect her and should be fined, safety agency says

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Federal workplace safety officials say a home health care company failed to protect a visiting nurse who was killed during an appointment with a convicted rapist at a Connecticut halfway house. The Occupational Safety and Health Administration released the results of its investigation into Elara Caring on Wednesday and proposed a $161,000 fine. Nurse Joyce Grayson was killed in October. Convicted rapist Michael Reese is charged with murder and other crimes in connection with Grayson’s death. OSHA says Elara Caring did not have effective safety measures for employees. The company disputes the findings and says it will challenge them.

