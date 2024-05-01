Biden to travel to North Carolina to meet with families of officers killed in deadly shooting

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — President Joe Biden is expected to travel to North Carolina on Thursday to meet with the family members of four officers killed earlier this week in the deadliest attack on U.S. law enforcement since 2016. The president is scheduled to visit Wilmington across the state on Thursday and is set to add a stop in Charlotte to meet with local officials and the families of officers shot Monday while serving a warrant, according to a person familiar with the matter. The four officers were killed Monday in Charlotte when a task force made up of officers from different agencies arrived in the residential neighborhood.

By ERIK VERDUZCO and ZEKE MILLER Associated Press

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.