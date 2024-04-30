The USDA is testing ground beef for bird flu. Experts are confident the meat supply is safe

The U.S. Department of Agriculture says it will test ground beef for bird flu. Officials say they’re confident that the nation’s meat supply is safe, but are launching the studies after inactive viral particles were found in pasteurized milk. They will test beef for sale in states where dairy cows have tested positive. They’ll also test dairy cows sent for slaughter. Experts say the virus poses no threat to food safety when food is properly treated and cooked. Bird flu was found for the first time in cows this spring.

