Republican states challenge new Title IX rules protecting LGBTQ+ students

Published 11:42 am

By COLLIN BINKLEY
AP Education Writer

WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican states are filing a barrage of legal challenges against the Biden administration’s newly expanded campus sexual assault rules, saying they overstep the president’s authority and undermine the Title IX anti-discrimination law. At least three federal lawsuits were filed on Monday seeking to have the new rules overturned. Cases were filed in Alabama, Louisiana and Texas, with backing from a combined nine Republican-led states. The lawsuits are the first to challenge Biden’s new Title IX rules, which expand protections to LGBTQ+ students and add new safeguards for victims of sexual assault. The policy was finalized in April and takes effect in August. The Education Department did not immediately respond.

The Associated Press

