Italy’s League party, low in polls, picks a provocative candidate for European Parliament election
By NICOLE WINFIELD
Associated Press
ROME (AP) — Italy’s League, a junior party in the government, is putting forward a provocative candidate for European Party elections. League Leader Matteo Salvini is trying to breathe new life into the party after it has fared poorly in recent polling. On Tuesday, Salvini appeared in their first joint campaign stop with Gen. Roberto Vannacci. He was fired by the defense minister for writing a book deemed offensive to women, gays and Blacks and is under investigation by Rome prosecutors for alleged incitement to racial hatred. Salvini’s choice has divided the League, with its more center-right base opposed to the more hard-right choice that Vannacci represents.