How to be a ‘Fall Guy’: Stunt performers on their rough-and-tumble life
By JAKE COYLE
AP Film Writer
NEW YORK (AP) — Since the early days of Hollywood, stunt performers have fueled the mayhem of movies, playing a vital role in sustaining the illusion of countless car chases, bar fights and rooftop leaps. By its nature, stunt performance is nearly anonymous work. But David Leitch, a longtime stuntman before he became a director, and “The Fall Guy” hope to redefine the role of stunt work in Hollywood. “The Fall Guy” arrives as a growing chorus is calling for a new Oscar category for stunt performance. It also features the first credited “stunt designer,” which the filmmakers thinks better represents the job typically known as stunt coordinator. “The Fall Guy” opens in theaters Friday.