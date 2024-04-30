Grandparents and a grandchild are among those killed in a police chase in Canada

TORONTO, Ontario (AP) — Police in Canada say that two grandparents and their infant grandchild were killed on highway east of Toronto when a van being chased by police crashed while going the wrong way, causing a six-vehicle collision. Police say the chase late Monday was triggered by an alleged liquor store robbery, and that the crash also left the suspect in the chased van dead. Police spokeswoman Monica Hudon says an additional person was injured and taken to a hospital. The Special Investigations Unit is investigating the case and will look into whether police officers were authorized to continue chasing the suspected van onto the highway.

