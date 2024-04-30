Former Italian foreign minister convicted for role in sale of Monte Carlo apartment

MILAN (AP) — A former Italian foreign minister has been convicted and sentenced to two years and eight months in prison for his role in the sale of an apartment in Monte Carlo inherited by his right-wing party. Gianfranco Fini is a former leader of the Italian Social Movement, which he moved away from its neo-fascist ideology and transformed into the National Alliance, serving as foreign minister in 2004-2006 under then-Premier Silvio Berlusconi. The far-right party of Italy’s current premier, Giorgia Meloni, has roots in Fini’s parties. Fini faced charges including money-laundering in the sale of an apartment originally belonging to his party that netted over 1 million euros for the father of his partner.

