Chinese astronauts return to earth after six months in space
Associated Press
BEIJING (AP) — China’s Shenzhou-17 spacecraft has returned to Earth with three astronauts who have completed a six-month mission aboard the country’s orbiting space station. The three, Tang Hongbo, Tang Shengjie and Jiang Xinlin, landed at the Dongfeng site in north China’s Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region shortly before 6:00 p.m. (1000 GMT) on Tuesday. The development comes roughly four days after the Shenzhou-18 mission docked with their three-member replacement crew.