1 dead, 13 injured after SUV crashed into New Mexico store; driver hit accelerator instead of brakes

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) — Authorities say one person has died and 13 others were injured after a sports utility vehicle crashed through the front glass wall of a thrift store in Las Cruces. First responders said 10 of the injured in Tuesday’s crash were taken to hospitals for treatment and a 67-year-old woman was critically injured and died. Las Cruces police say the 69-year-old woman who was driving the SUV was not injured. Her name wasn’t immediately released. Police say it appears the woman was trying to park her vehicle and stepped on the accelerator instead of the brakes. Two of the injured were store employees and the rest were customers.

