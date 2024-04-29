Upstate NY district attorney ‘so sorry’ for cursing at officer who tried to ticket her for speeding

WEBSTER, N.Y. (AP) — An upstate New York district attorney has apologized after police video showed her cursing at an officer who tried to give her a speeding ticket. Monroe County District Attorney Sandra Doorley said she was sorry for the April 22 incident in which he refused to cooperate with Police Officer Cameron Crisafulli’s attempt to ticket her for driving 20 mph over the speed limit. Body camera footage released by the police shows Doorley refusing to cooperate with the officer’s commands. She swears at the officer and tells him to leave. Doorley said in her apology video that she has accepted that she was speeding and will pay the fine.

