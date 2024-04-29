Ralph Lauren goes minimal for latest fashion show, with muted tones and a more intimate setting

NEW YORK (AP) — Ralph Lauren has been known for many a grand fashion show over the years: taking over Central Park for a sumptuous anniversary celebration, for example, or staging a runway show amid his eye-popping classic car collection. But for his Fall/Holiday 2024 collection, he decided to go minimal — at least, minimal in Ralph Lauren terms. That meant an intimate show Monday night in a (relatively) small design studio at his New York City offices. In front of a starry crowd that included actors Glenn Close, Jessica Chastain and Kerry Washington, Lauren opened his show on a note of timelessness — his longtime ethos — with the appearance of supermodel Christy Turlington, now 55, in a sleek beige wool coat.

By JOHN CARUCCI and JOCELYN NOVECK Associated Press

