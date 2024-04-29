Luxury jewelry maker Cartier doesn’t give stuff away, but they pretty much did for one man in Mexico

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Luxury jewelry maker Cartier isn’t known for giving stuff away, but in the case of one Mexican man, they pretty much did. Rogelio Villarreal was paging through Cartier’s web page in a moment of idleness when he came upon on offer too good to be true. Cartier apparently listed gold-and-diamond earrings for 237 pesos ($14), instead of the correct price, 237,000 pesos ($14,000). What followed was months of back and forth in which Villarreal says Cartier wanted to send him a consolation prize instead of the jewelry. Villarreal finally got the earrings last week _ but he soon grew tired of the public attention it has drawn in Mexico.

