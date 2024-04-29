Iconic arch that served as Iditarod finish line collapses in Alaska. Wood rot is likely the culprit

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — The famed burled arch finish line for the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race in Nome, Alaska, has collapsed. Nome’s mayor tells Anchorage television station KTUU that wood rot was likely the cause. The arch is moved onto Nome’s Front Street to serve as the end of the 1,000-mile race every March. The race starts in the Anchorage area the first Saturday in March, with the winner reaching Nome about nine days later. Messages sent to the mayor, who was traveling Monday, and Iditarod officials about next steps in replacing the arch were not immediately returned.

