Ethics committee dismisses complaint against Missouri speaker

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — A panel of lawmakers has dismissed an ethics complaint against Missouri’s powerful House speaker. The House Ethics Committee voted 7-2 on Monday to dismiss the complaint against Republican Speaker Dean Plocher. One Democrat voted present. Plocher was accused of misusing taxpayer dollars, using his influence to push a pricey contract with a company with ties to his employer, and retaliating against staffers who raised complaints. Ethics Committee Chair Hannah Kelly initially sought to dismiss the complaint. She says the committee could not do its job because the speaker obstructed the investigation. Plocher says he’s innocent and that Monday’s vote vindicates him. He’s running for Missouri secretary of state.

