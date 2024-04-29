Billie Eilish announces ‘Hit Me Hard and Soft’ arena world tour

NEW YORK (AP) — Billie Eilish is hitting the road. The pop performer will embark on a worldwide arena tour this fall. It kicks off in Quebec City in Canada on Sept. 29 and concluding in Dublin on July 27, 2025. She’ll hit many major cities in North America in 2024 before heading to Australia and then Europe. Presale begins Tuesday, and any remaining tickets will become available on Friday at billieeilish.com. A percentage of proceeds will benefit the environmental nonprofit REVERB. Eilish recently announced her highly anticipated third studio album, “Hit Me Hard and Soft,” will be released on May 17.

