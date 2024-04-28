South Korea’s president talks to opposition about cooperation after his party was routed in election

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol is talking with liberal opposition leader Lee Jae-myung about how to revive bipartisan cooperation, after Yoon’s conservative party lost massively in recent parliamentary elections. Monday’s meeting is their first since Yoon took office in 2022 after defeating Lee in South Korea’s closest presidential election. There was no set agenda for their meeting. Officials at Yoon’s presidential office and Lee’s party earlier said the meeting would focus on how to improve public livelihoods and promote cooperation on state affairs.

