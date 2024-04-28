Kenya postpones reopening of schools as flood-related deaths near 100

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Kenya has postponed the reopening of its schools by one week due to ongoing flooding caused by heavy rains, as flood-related deaths since mid-March in the East African country neared 100. The Education Ministry said Sunday night some schools remained “adversely affected” by the flooding. Local media reported that more than 100 schools were flooded, some with collapsed walls and roofs blown away. Ninety-three people have died in the flooding and that number is expected to rise after a boat capsized in Garissa county in northern Kenya on Sunday. Rescue services said more than a dozen people were still missing from the incident.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.