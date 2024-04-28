Florida sheriff says deputies killed a gunman in shootout that wounded 2 officers

LAKELAND, Fla. (AP) — A Florida sheriff says two of his deputies are hospitalized after being wounded in a shootout with a man who opened fire when the officers tried to pull him from his car. Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd praised his deputies at a news conference Saturday. Judd said a man sitting in a car early Saturday at a public park that had closed refused deputies commands to get out. He said when two deputies opened the door to pull the man from the vehicle, he shot them several times. Judd said the officers returned fire and killed the man, whose name was not immediately released.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.